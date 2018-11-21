Marlins' Nick Anderson: Dealt to Miami

Anderson was traded from the Twins to the Marlins in exchange for Brian Schales, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Anderson experienced success with Triple-A Rochester during the 2018 season, posting a 3.30 ERA with 88 punchouts over 60 frames. With Miami still in a rebuilding phase, there's a chance Anderson could carve out a roster spot in spring training if he continues to look sharp on the hill.