Anderson could be part of the Marlins' closer mix following the Sergio Romo trade, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has the best combination of stuff and performance of any remaining Miami reliever, but that might actually work against him seeing consistent save opportunities, as manager Don Mattingly seems inclined to use him in the toughest spots and not necessarily the ninth inning. "I think [Anderson] has probably been the guy with the most dominant stuff out of the 'pen," Mattingly said. "I'd still like to be able to use Andy in leverage with the best part of [opponents'] order and lineup. That may be the ninth, that may be the eighth. So, we'll use him accordingly, and just try to figure out the next part of that." There's also the possibility Anderson gets dealt himself, as no one in the Marlins' bullpen seems untouchable. On the season, he has a 3.95 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 68:16 K:BB through 43.1 innings with two wins, a save and seven holds in 44 appearances.