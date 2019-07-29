Marlins' Nick Anderson: In closer mix
Anderson could be part of the Marlins' closer mix following the Sergio Romo trade, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander has the best combination of stuff and performance of any remaining Miami reliever, but that might actually work against him seeing consistent save opportunities, as manager Don Mattingly seems inclined to use him in the toughest spots and not necessarily the ninth inning. "I think [Anderson] has probably been the guy with the most dominant stuff out of the 'pen," Mattingly said. "I'd still like to be able to use Andy in leverage with the best part of [opponents'] order and lineup. That may be the ninth, that may be the eighth. So, we'll use him accordingly, and just try to figure out the next part of that." There's also the possibility Anderson gets dealt himself, as no one in the Marlins' bullpen seems untouchable. On the season, he has a 3.95 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 68:16 K:BB through 43.1 innings with two wins, a save and seven holds in 44 appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...