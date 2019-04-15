Marlins' Nick Anderson: Keeps racking up Ks
Anderson gave up a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless innings of relief during Sunday's extra-innings loss to the Phillies.
The 28-year-old has been very impressive in his first taste of the majors, posting a 1.17 ERA and eye-popping 16:2 K:BB through 7.2 innings. Anderson is still being restricted to low-leverage spots -- he was the sixth reliever Don Mattingly turned to in Sunday's 14-inning affair -- but the unheralded right-hander is averaging 95.5 mph with his fastball, and if he keeps blowing hitters away, he'll gain a more prominent role in the Miami bullpen quickly.
