Marlins' Nick Anderson: Picks up first hold
Anderson struck out the side but gave up a solo home run in an inning of relief Friday to record his first hold of the season.
Brian Dozier ripped a first-pitch fastball down the left-field line to make it a 3-2 game, but otherwise Anderson remained dominant. The right-hander has worked his way into the late-inning mix for Miami with a 2.79 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and eye-popping 20:2 K:BB through 9.2 innings, but Friday's homer was the second he's given up, continuing an issue that impacted his Triple-A campaign last year (1.2 HR/9). He remains an intriguing saves stash given the unsettled nature of the Marlins' bullpen, but for now Anderson's fantasy value is restricted to formats in which high-K relievers are worth roster spots.
