Marlins' Nick Anderson: Picks up loss in brutal appearance
Anderson was charged with the loss after serving up five runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over 1.2 innings in relief Saturday against the Braves.
With a 2.08 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 52.9 K% coming into the weekend, Anderson had come out of nowhere to emerge as a top-flight middle reliever during the early portion of the season. He displayed few signs of dominance Saturday, however, with Ozzie Albies' grand slam representing the brunt of the damage done against the ace setup man. One brutal outing won't completely undo the good work Anderson previously provided, but it may prompt fantasy managers to proceed more cautiously about locking him into weekly lineups moving forward.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...