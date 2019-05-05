Anderson was charged with the loss after serving up five runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over 1.2 innings in relief Saturday against the Braves.

With a 2.08 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 52.9 K% coming into the weekend, Anderson had come out of nowhere to emerge as a top-flight middle reliever during the early portion of the season. He displayed few signs of dominance Saturday, however, with Ozzie Albies' grand slam representing the brunt of the damage done against the ace setup man. One brutal outing won't completely undo the good work Anderson previously provided, but it may prompt fantasy managers to proceed more cautiously about locking him into weekly lineups moving forward.