Marlins' Nick Anderson: Racks up seventh hold
Anderson gave up a hit in a scoreless eighth inning Wednesday to record his seventh hold of the season in a win over the White Sox.
The flamethrowing rookie has overcome the control issues that plagued him earlier in the year -- since the beginning of June, Anderson has a 2.75 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 26:2 K:BB through 19.2 innings. He's the most likely option to take over the closer role for Miami should Sergio Romo get flipped at the trade deadline.
