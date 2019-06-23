Marlins' Nick Anderson: Registers first save
Anderson allowed a run but posted his first save of the season with a strikeout during the ninth inning of a 6-4 victory against the Phillies on Sunday.
Marlins closer Sergio Romo didn't pitch Saturday, but he did throw four days in a row prior to that, so with a three-run lead, the Marlins elected to use Anderson in the ninth. He yielded a run but avoided any further damage for his first save. He is 2-3 with a 4.88 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 31.1 innings this season.
