Marlins' Nick Anderson: Tagged with second loss
Anderson (1-2) was saddled with the loss Friday against the Nationals, getting charged with two runs after walking two batters and striking out one in an inning of relief.
He replaced Adam Conley in the seventh and induced an inning-ending double play, then fanned Trea Turner to begin the eighth, but Anderson got the hook after walking the next two batters and had to watch them trot home after Juan Soto turned around a 100.1 mph fastball from Tayron Guerrero for a three-run homer. Anderson has been feast or famine since emerging as another high-octane relief option for the Marlins -- eight of his last 11 appearances have been scoreless ones, but he's been tagged with 10 runs in the other three, leaving him with a 5.57 ERA despite an impressive 39:10 K:BB through 21 innings on the year.
