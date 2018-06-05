Marlins' Nick Fortes: Moving on to Miami

The Marlins have selected Fortes with the 117th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Fortes is an offense-first catcher who showed good pop (.519 SLG) and plate discipline (.435 OBP, 46:25 BB:K) over 65 games in his third season at Mississippi. He is capable behind the plate, and if he proves he can stick there, he has the bat skills to stand out at his position.