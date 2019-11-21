Play

Neidert was added to the Marlins' 40-man roster Wednesday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

The 23-year-old righty struggled in his first taste of Triple-A, logging a 5.05 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 41 innings. He projects as a back-end starter and should reach the majors sometime this summer.

