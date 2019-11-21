Marlins' Nick Neidert: Added to 40-man roster
Neidert was added to the Marlins' 40-man roster Wednesday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.
The 23-year-old righty struggled in his first taste of Triple-A, logging a 5.05 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 41 innings. He projects as a back-end starter and should reach the majors sometime this summer.
More News
-
Marlins' Nick Neidert: Battling knee tendinitis•
-
Marlins' Nick Neidert: Rough start at Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Nick Neidert: Invited to major-league camp•
-
Marlins' Nick Neidert: Whiffs 13 in Double-A start•
-
Marlins' Nick Neidert: Traded to Marlins•
-
Mariners' Nick Neidert: Wins prestigious California League award•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...
-
Prospects: Top 10 catchers
Between some noteworthy draft picks and the surplus of bat-first types quickly ascending the...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...