Neidert (undisclosed) is expected to be available out of the bullpen in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Phillies after the Marlins named Braxton Garrett as the starter for the contest, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Activated from the 10-day injured list earlier in the day, Neidert went unused in the first game of the twin bill while Sixto Sanchez twirled a complete game in the Marlins' 2-1 win. Neidert was believed to be a candidate to start Game 2, but he'll instead be an option to serve as a long man or primary pitcher out of the bullpen once Garrett exits. After Sunday, the Marlins will close their regular season with 16 games in 14 days, so Neidert could get an opportunity to make his first big-league start at some point during that stretch.