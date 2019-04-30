Marlins' Nick Neidert: Battling knee tendinitis
Neidert was placed on the minor-league injured list at Triple-A New Orleans with right knee tendinitis Monday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Neidert is off to a poor start, allowing 11 runs (10 earned) with a 7:8 K:BB in 10.1 innings over his first three starts for New Orleans this season. It's unclear if those struggles were injury-related.
