Neidert was placed on the minor-league injured list at Triple-A New Orleans with right knee tendinitis Monday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Neidert is off to a poor start, allowing 11 runs (10 earned) with a 7:8 K:BB in 10.1 innings over his first three starts for New Orleans this season. It's unclear if those struggles were injury-related.

