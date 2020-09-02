Neidert (undisclosed) has been building up his arm at the Marlins' alternate training site in Jupiter and could be activated from the 10-day injured list if the team requires a spot starter next week, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Mish notes that Jose Urena, who is currently on the COVID-19 IL, is next in line to join the Miami rotation, likely Monday or Tuesday in the event that Elieser Hernandez (lat) is placed on the IL. Beginning Sept. 11, the Marlins will play seven games in four days, at which point the team will need to add a seventh and eighth starter to the rotation. Expect Neidert to rejoins the Marlins around that time to potentially make his first big-league start. The 23-year-old previously made one relief appearance before being placed on the IL, covering 2.1 scoreless innings against the Phillies back on July 25.