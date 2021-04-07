Neidert is a candidate to start Thursday in New York, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Neidert entered spring training as one of the Marlins' top rotation depth options, and Sixto Sanchez (shoulder) and Elieser Hernandez (biceps) are already hurt. Paul Campbell is the other option to start Thursday. Neidert gets by mostly on smoke and mirrors and profiles as a back-end starter or swingman.
