The Marlins optioned Neidert to their alternate training site Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Miami doesn't plan to announce a corresponding call-up until after Wednesday's series finale against the Orioles, but the team will eventually need to add a fifth starter to the mix for this weekend's four-game set in San Francisco. Neidert had been lined up to start Sunday's series finale against the Giants, but the Marlins opted to drop him from the rotation after he was lit up for nine earned runs on 13 hits and 11 walks in 12 innings through his first three turns.