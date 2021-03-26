Neidert allowed one run on three hits and a walk over four innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals. He struck out five.

Entering the game in the fifth inning, the right-hander threw 54 pitches (38 strikes) as he prepares for a potentially significant role to begin the regular season. The Marlins have yet to announce whether Sixto Sanchez will be in the initial rotation, and if he gets held back Neidert is the next man up for the No. 5 spot. Even if Sanchez is deemed ready for Opening Day, his workload will be closely monitored, which could result in Neidert seeing plenty of action in long relief. Through 12.2 innings over five appearances this spring, Neidert has posted a 2.84 ERA and strong 15:3 K:BB.