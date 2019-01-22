Marlins' Nick Neidert: Invited to major-league camp
Neidert was invited to the Marlins' major-league camp Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Neidert will get a chance to showcase his skills against major-league competition during spring training after impressing with Double-A Jacksonville in 2018, compiling a 3.24 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 154:31 K:BB across 152.2 innings (26 starts) for the Jumbo Shrimp. While the 22-year-old isn't expected to break camp with the big club -- he still hasn't pitched at Triple-A -- Neidert could make his big-league debut over summer.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 1.0
Can Luke Voit keep it going? Is there more to Joe Musgrove than meets the eye? Scott White...
-
Scott White's Busts 1.0
A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Guys like Joey Gallo and Jack Flaherty have already established themselves as worthwhile assets...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
Who are the prospects worth knowing in Fantasy Baseball? Scott White shares his top 100, taking...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine