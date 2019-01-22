Neidert was invited to the Marlins' major-league camp Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Neidert will get a chance to showcase his skills against major-league competition during spring training after impressing with Double-A Jacksonville in 2018, compiling a 3.24 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 154:31 K:BB across 152.2 innings (26 starts) for the Jumbo Shrimp. While the 22-year-old isn't expected to break camp with the big club -- he still hasn't pitched at Triple-A -- Neidert could make his big-league debut over summer.

