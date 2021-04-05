Neidert was recalled by the Marlins on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Neidert failed to make the Marlins' Opening Day roster but was expected to get the call when the team first needed a fifth starter in mid-April. With Elieser Hernandez (biceps) heading to the injured list, he'll get called up slightly earlier than expected and will likely get the ball Thursday against the Mets. Neidert allowed five runs in 8.1 innings of relief in his major-league debut last season, striking out just four batters. He posted a 5.05 ERA and 19.8 percent strikeout rate in nine starts at the Triple-A level in 2019.