Neidert is expected to be recalled to start Saturday against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Trevor Rogers, who was scheduled to pitch Saturday, landed on the injured list with back spasms. Neidert last pitched Sunday, so he would be able to make the start with an extra day of rest. He has a 2.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and a 39:6 K:BB in 35.2 innings over his last eight starts at Triple-A.