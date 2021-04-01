The Marlins optioned Neidert to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.
Neidert stood out during spring training (2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 12.2 Grapefruit League innings), but his efforts weren't enough to beat out Trevor Rogers for the final spot in the rotation. Due to a pair of timely off days, the Marlins will be able to get by with a four-man rotation until April 14 in Atlanta, but Neidert likely won't be the first choice to join the big club when a fifth starter is needed. Instead, the Marlins will likely call up Sixto Sanchez at that time.
