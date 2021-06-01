Neidert (biceps) is expected to initiate a throwing program this week, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Neidert was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with right biceps inflammation, but the fact that he's ready to start throwing again just under a week later suggests he won't be in store for a lengthy absence. The 24-year-old right-hander was deployed in a starting role in his last outing for Miami before heading to the IL, but Neidert will likely shift to the bullpen or head to the Triple-A Jacksonville rotation once he's reinstated.