Neidert's contract was selected by the Marlins to start Saturday against the Mets, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Neidert was considered a likely candidate to claim a rotation spot for the Marlins after Trevor Rogers (back) landed on the injured list. Neidert has been productive at Triple-A Jacksonville this year, posting a 2.25 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 40 innings over 13 appearances (seven starts). Assuming he performs well Saturday, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old remain in the rotation while Rogers is sidelined.