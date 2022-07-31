Neidert (0-1) was tagged with the loss against the Mets on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Neidert was called up Saturday to make his season debut, and he held his own against a formidable Mets offense. The right-hander gave up a pair of runs in the third inning but held New York scoreless in each of his other four frames; however, Carlos Carrasco and Seth Lugo combined to shut out Miami, resulting in Neidert taking the loss. With Trevor Rogers (back) on the 15-day IL, Neidert could be in line for another start next week, and he could stick in the rotation for a while if he strings together a few strong outings.