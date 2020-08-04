Neidert was placed on the 10-day injured list, Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal reports.
Neidert was among the 13 Marlins placed on the injured list ahead of the team's return to play after a COVID-19 outbreak. However, a specific reason for Neidert's placement on the injured list wasn't announced.
More News
-
Marlins' Nick Neidert: Strong effort in intrasquad game•
-
Marlins' Nick Neidert: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Nick Neidert: Still candidate for rotation•
-
Marlins' Nick Neidert: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Marlins' Nick Neidert: Battling knee tendinitis•
-
Marlins' Nick Neidert: Rough start at Triple-A•