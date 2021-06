The Marlins activated Neidert (biceps) from the 10-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Jacksonville, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Even though Miami has a spot open in the rotation with Cody Poteet (knee) headed back to the IL, Neidert apparently won't be asked to fill the void. Instead, he'll continue to make regular starts at Jacksonville, with whom he tossed 3.2 innings of one-run ball in his lone rehab outing Saturday.