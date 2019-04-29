Marlins' Nick Neidert: Rough start at Triple-A
Neidert has posted an 8.71 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 7:8 K:BB through 10.1 innings for Triple-A New Orleans to begin the season.
After a decent enough first start for the Baby Cakes, the 22-year-old right-hander has fallen apart, recording only one out and coughing up six runs in his most recent start April 19. There's been no indication Neidert is injured, so the organization could simply be having him work on things in bullpen sessions before plugging him back into the New Orleans rotation. His upside in the majors was already considered limited given his lack of plus stuff, but if his command isn't good enough to get the ball past even International League hitters on a consistent basis, a transition to the bullpen could be in Neidert's future.
