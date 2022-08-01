Neidert was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
He did fine in his spot start Saturday, giving up two earned runs on five hits (one home run) and zero walks while striking out three in five innings against the Mets. Jesus Luzardo is slotting into the rotation Monday, but Neidert could be back up with the big club the next time a rotation replacement is needed.
