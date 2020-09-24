Neidert was optioned to the Marlins' alternate training site Thursday.
Neidert has made four relief appearances in the regular season in his first taste of major-league action, and he posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 8.1 innings. There are just four games remaining in the regular season, and it's unclear whether he could return in the postseason. Daniel Castano was recalled by the Marlins in a corresponding move.
