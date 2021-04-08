Neidert will start Thursday's game against the Mets, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Neidert is the next man up in Miami with both Sixto Sanchez (shoulder) and Eliser Hernandez (biceps) already battling injuries. He has a path to remain in the rotation until both pitchers get healthy, but he's not all that interesting for fantasy purposes outside of leagues deep enough that every rotation member is worth a look. He doesn't project as anything more than a backend starter and struggled to a 5.05 ERA in nine starts at the Triple-A level in 2019 before allowing five runs in 8.1 innings while striking out just four batters in his big-league debut last year.
