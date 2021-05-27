Neidert allowed a run on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts in four innings versus Philadelphia on Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision.

Neidert showed some improvement in his first start back after he was sent to Triple-A Jacksonville in April. The 24-year-old got into trouble in the third inning and issued a bases-loaded walk as the only run on his line. The right-hander has a 5.63 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 11:13 K:BB in 16 innings across four starts this year. It's unclear if he'll stick with the big club either as a starter or in a multi-inning role in the bullpen.