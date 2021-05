Neidert will be called up to start Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.

Neidert was sent down by the Marlins in mid-April, but he'll return to the major-league club after he spent just over a month in the minors. The right-hander made three appearances (two starts) for Triple-A Jacksonville and posted a 1.13 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 16 innings.