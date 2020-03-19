Neidert remains in the mix for the Marlins' No. 5 starter job, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old was added to the 40-man roster in the offseason and was putting together a solid spring when the Grapefruit League schedule was suspended, posting a 1.50 ERA and 6:1 K:BB through six innings. Miami has plenty of other options to fill the role, however, and Neidert is a more likely candidate to begin the regular season at Triple-A Wichita.