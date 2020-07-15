Neidert tossed four shutout innings in Monday's intrasquad game, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out three.

The 23-year-old right-hander remains in the mix for the Marlins' No. 5 spot in the rotation, but Neidert is more likely to wind up in long relief. A knee injury limited him to 54 innings in the minors last season, but Neidert posted a 3.24 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 154:31 K:BB through 152.2 frames for Double-A Jacksonville in 2018.