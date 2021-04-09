Neidert allowed one earned run on three hits and five walks while striking out three across 4.1 innings in Thursday's loss to the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Neidert limited the damage but faced plenty of struggles in his first big-league start. He allowed multiple batters to reach base in all but one of his full innings, mostly on the basis of his inability to consistently find the strike zone. While he managed to dance out of danger in most cases Thursday, he'll need to clean up his control if he hopes to avoid getting roughed up in his next start -- currently projected to come Wednesday at Atlanta.