Neidert didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 win over Atlanta, giving up three runs on five hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander tossed 42 of 76 pitches for strikes before getting the hook, but if it weren't for another big performance from Ronald Acuna, Neidert might have lasted long enough to record his first win of the year. He'll take a 4.00 ERA and shaky 6:9 K:BB through nine innings into his next outing, set for Tuesday at home against the Orioles.