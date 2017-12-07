Marlins' Nick Neidert: Traded to Marlins
Neidert was traded along with Robert Dugger and Christopher Torres from the Mariners to the Marlins in exchange for Dee Gordon on Thursday, Jason Churchill of HEROSports.com reports.
Neidert, who was drafted by the Mariners in the second round of the 2015 first-year player draft, was one of the team's top pitching prospects and is the biggest name heading to Miami. After tearing through Low-A Clinton and High-A Modesto over the previous two seasons, Neidert struggled upon his promotion to Double-A Arkansas, compiling a 6.56 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB across 23.1 innings (six starts). He's still just 21-year-old and projects as a possible mid-to-backend rotation piece.
