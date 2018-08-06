Marlins' Nick Neidert: Whiffs 13 in Double-A start
Neidert struck out a career-high 13 and gave up one run on five hits and no walks over eight innings in his start Saturday for Double-A Jacksonville.
Neidert, the primary piece the Marlins received from the Mariners over the winter in exchange for Dee Gordon, has asserted himself as one of the top young arms in his new organization. The 21-year-old has posted a stellar 131:26 K:BB and 2.95 ERA across 125 frames at Double-A this season, showcasing the swing-and-miss stuff that he lacked during his prior four stops in the Seattle system. The right-hander seems unlikely to crack the big-league rotation in 2018, but he could be viewed as a starting candidate for the Marlins next spring.
