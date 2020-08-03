Vincent will be added to the Marlins' 30-man roster ahead of Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Vincent signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins in late June that allowed him to work with the team during camp. After spending the start of the regular season at the alternate training site, Vincent will fill in as a reliever on the major-league roster amid the team's COVID-19 outbreak. The right-hander made 32 appearances (one start) with the Phillies and Giants last season but posted a career-worst 4.43 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 44.2 innings.