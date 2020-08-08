Vincent gave up one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings Friday, striking out one, to record his first save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Mets.

Brandon Kintzler has worked three straight games coming into Friday and was unavailable, but it's still somewhat surprising that Vincent was the pitcher called upon in his place with the game on the line. It's only the second appearance of the season for the 34-year-old, but it's hard to argue with the results -- Vincent has a win and a save to go with a 0.00 ERA in three innings.