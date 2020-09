Vincent did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless 10th inning to earn the save Monday against Atlanta.

Vincent came in to maintain a one-run lead in the 10th inning, after Brandon Kintzler blew a save chance in the ninth frame. He needed only six pitches to do successfully, getting all three outs on balls in play. Vincent now has three saves on the season, but is most likely to pick up only occasional saves behind Kintzler.