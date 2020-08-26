Vincent hit a batter but pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn the save in a 3-0 win over the Mets in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Vincent hit Brandon Nimmo with a pitch, but quickly erased the mistake by getting J.D. Davis to hit into a game-ending double play. The 34-year-old Vincent has picked up two saves in nine appearances this year. He has a 3.48 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and four strikeouts in 10.1 innings. Brandon Kintzler had pitched three innings over the last four days -- when he's unavailable, Vincent seems to be near the top of the list for collecting spot saves.