The Marlins selected the contract of Vincent to their big league roster among their slew of moves before Tuesday's game, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins had to rebuild a significant portion of their bullpen, but Brandon Kintzler remains active, so he's the best bet to close should a save situation arise. Vincent spent last season split between the Phillies and Giants, where he posted a 4.43 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 44.2 innings.