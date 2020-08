Vincent (1-2) gave up a run on two hits in a loss to the Mets on Wednesday.

The Marlins erased a three-run deficit in the top of the eighth inning, only for Vincent to allow the Mets to retake the lead on Wilson Ramos' RBI single. The 34-year-old righty has a 3.97 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 11.1 innings this season, while adding a pair of saves. Vincent doesn't typically get much action in high-leverage situations, but he's put together a stable set of performances in 2020.