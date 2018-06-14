Marlins' Nick Wittgren: Cleared for rehab assignment
Wittgren (finger) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Jacksonville on Thursday.
Wittgren has been on the disabled list since June 2 with a bruised finger. The Marlins haven't determined how many rehab appearances the 27-year-old will need to make before returning, leaving his return date up in the air. Wittgren compiled a 3.06 ERA and 17:10 K:BB across 17.2 innings prior to landing on the disabled list.
