Wittgren was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

This is somewhat surprising, as Wittgren has compiled a serviceable 3.60 ERA across parts of three major-league seasons (127.2 innings), including a 2.94 ERA across 33.2 frames in 2018. The right-hander could draw interest on waivers given his prior major-league experience.