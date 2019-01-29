Marlins' Nick Wittgren: Designated for assignment
Wittgren was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
This is somewhat surprising, as Wittgren has compiled a serviceable 3.60 ERA across parts of three major-league seasons (127.2 innings), including a 2.94 ERA across 33.2 frames in 2018. The right-hander could draw interest on waivers given his prior major-league experience.
