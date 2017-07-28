Wittgren was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow strain Friday.

The DL stint caps off a difficult month of July for Wittgren, who has posted an 8.18 ERA and concerning 11:7 K:BB over 10 appearances, including his last outing in which he allowed three earned runs while recording just two outs. There's no timetable for Wittgren's return at this point, but Odrisimar Despaigne was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans to take his spot in the bullpen.