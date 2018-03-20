Marlins' Nick Wittgren: Optioned to minors
The Marlins optioned Wittgren to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Craig Davis of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
After posting a 4.68 ERA (3.63 FIP) and 43:13 K:BB in 42.1 innings with the big club last season, Wittgren seemed on solid ground to crack the Opening Day roster heading into spring training. However, it appears his bid for a bullpen job was derailed by the extensive time he missed in camp while recovering from an offseason procedure to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. Wittgren didn't make his Grapefruit League debut until Sunday and wasn't on track to be ready for the start of the season, so he'll stick around at Triple-A for the time being. He should be among the first pitchers called up when the Marlins need another relief arm.
