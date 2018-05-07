Marlins' Nick Wittgren: Picks up win
Wittgren (1-0) gave up one hit and struck out four across two scoreless innings as he picked up the win Sunday against the Reds.
Wittgren earned his first win of the season after relieving Dan Straily in the fifth inning of Sunday's matchup. He's been stellar out of the bullpen, accruing a 1.00 ERA with two holds and 14 strikeouts across nine innings.
