Marlins' Nick Wittgren: Returns to majors
Wittgren was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Wittgren was expected to make the Marlins' roster out of spring training, but a slow recovery from an offseason elbow procedure derailed those plans. He'll now head to the big leagues to replace the injured Odrisamer Despaigne (forearm), who was placed on the DL in a corresponding move.
