Marlins' Nick Wittgren: Scheduled to pitch Sunday
Wittgren (elbow) is listed among the Marlins' available pitchers for Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Wittgren's spring debut has been delayed by a bone spur in his right elbow, but it appears his arm is in sound condition after he recently threw batting practice without incident. Though he's seemingly healthy, Wittgren's lack of innings so far this spring could work against him in his bid for a spot on the Marlins' Opening Day roster.
